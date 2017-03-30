Children’s Museum to make public 6,000 letters sent to Ryan White

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis says it plans to make public thousands of letters that people sent to Ryan White.

A spokesperson says it’s all part of a research project to provide a window into public sentiment during the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

White, who died nearly 27 years ago, was the central Indiana boy who contracted the disease during a blood transfusion. Nearly 6,000 letters will be made public after they’re studied by a team of researchers from the museum and IUPUI.

White’s mother will speak about the letters at the museum this weekend.

Anyone who sent a letter to White is asked to email connect@childrensmuseum.org to share what they wrote to the boy. When published, all names will be redacted for privacy.

Many celebrities took up White’s cause.

“I would gladly give my fame and fortune if only I could have one more conversation with you, the friend who changed my life as well as the lives of millions living with HIV.” Elton John said after the boy’s death in 1990. “I was by your side when you died at Riley Hospital. You’ve been with me every day since.”

