Docs: Wisconsin man posed as teen to get Noblesville girl to send him nude photos

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly posed online as a 19-year-old to get a Noblesville teen to send him nude photos.

Craig Miller, 44, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, is charged with 18 felony counts, including 10 counts of child pornography, two counts of exposing himself to a child and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Miller is charged in three similar cases where he spoke to other young girls under false names, with the intent to get them to send him nude photos.

According to the court documents, Miller admitted to creating the false name “Andy Harrington.” He started communicating with the girl via the Kik app in early 2016.

Photos used in Miller’s app profile were that of a New Jersey teenager.

Miller told police that the girl never disclosed her age to him, but police found text messages on his phone where the girl was clear about how old she was. He said they initially began talking about music, pop culture and soccer, but the online relationship escalated soon after.

The girl was led to believe that Miller and she would go to college together after he said he had feelings for her.

He also admitted to posing as another boy named either “Owen” or “Gabe” to tell the girl that “Andy Harrington” had attempted suicide because of her.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, the girl attempted suicide “the day after she learned the fake news about ‘Andy Harrington’s’ alleged attempted suicide” because she felt “massive anxiety and guilt.” This incident led to the girl’s parents contacting the Noblesville Police Department.

The New Berlin Police Department found organized files on Miller’s computer for 17 different teenage girls containing nude, pornographic images.

