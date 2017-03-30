Group takes inspiring photo after loss of 19-year-old friend

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A photo shoot involving a local group of friends is getting a lot of attention.

The pictures were taken just days after the death of 19-year-old Liza Tedrow of Edinburgh. The people in the picture are her friends.

Tedrow’s family and friends say she was a healthy 19-year-old before a blood clot in the lung took her life on March 23.

Those who knew her describe her as eccentric, loving and a light — and that’s why many are sharing an image taken by photographer Cindy Johnson. It shows 21 of Tedrow’s closest friends wearing flower crowns, something Tedrow loved, and her girlfriend just right of the center holding up one for Tedrow. A beam of light seems to be coming down for the sky directly into that crown.

Friends say the shoot was a way to gather during a difficult time and celebrate the life of someone who brought them all so much joy.

“She knew everybody,” Joseph Frost said. “She loved everybody. Everybody was friends with her, so that’s why it was especially difficult considering everybody loved her.”

Mackenzie Taflinger said, “It just kinda felt like she was there in a way.”

“I felt her presence there,” Miranda Burton said.

Kinzer Bryant added, “A little bit of her was in all of us and she brought us all together and we united as a family and it helped pull us all through.”

Tedrow was a 2016 graduate of Edinburgh High School, where she played saxophone and was the fall homecoming queen. She was also a current student at IUPUC and a huge animal lover. Family members are asking any memorial contributions to may be made to the Edinburgh High School band department or Johnson County Animal Shelter.

Greenwood photographer Cindy Johnson also created a video in memory of Tedrow. Click here to watch.

