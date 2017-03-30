Hendricks County’s Dogtona spotlights dog shows, adoption

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Dogs are taking over the Hendricks County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 2017 Dogtona.

The event includes games for dogs to play, informational booths, rescue groups offering adoptable dogs, stage shows featuring dogs and food and drinks for humans.

It’s designed to promote fun and adoption for dogs in need of a home.

The cost is $5, a dog and people are free. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hendricks Power Expo Hall.

Call the humane society at 317-746-3338 for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...