How a local business owner ended up in a meeting with Trump and Pence

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson woman is back home after flying to Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump.

She attended a round table discussion this week on the future of business women.

Shirley Perry said she got the invite last week from Vice President Mike Pence’s office. She said she first met Pence years ago during his Indiana days.

“It was just surreal. It’s just unbelievable to be sitting there and there’s Mr. Trump sitting across the table from you,” Perry said. “It was unbelievable to actually be sitting there in that room in the White House with them.”

Perry is the founder of an environmental consulting company in Anderson called Hydro Tech. She told the group how she started the company back in 1987. She said a Small Business Association loan helped her launch the company, which tests and cleans up pollutants.

The group also discussed the future of networking, education and affordable day care for working mothers.

“Just think of what our country could achieve if we unleashed the power of women entrepreneurs nationwide. Think of that,” Trump said after the meeting.

Perry said the President seemed extremely busy.

She described Pence as “cordial.”

“He was just extremely hospitable,” Perry said. “The whole staff was just wonderful to me. I just really enjoyed my visit.”

Perry is a mother of six. She said the group also discussed the challenge of raising kids while operating a business.

