IMPD Chief recommends terminating officer charged in off-duty altercation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD Chief Bryan Roach has recommending terminating the employment of an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department following an off-duty incident on St. Patrick’s Day.

IMPD Officer Corey Heiny, who has been with IMPD since 2010 and was assigned to East District, faces misdemeanor charges including battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and criminal mischief.

The initial IMPD statement recounted that during the course of an argument on the night of March 17, Heiny fell, hitting his head, and was detained. He was later treated for injuries.

Heiny was put on administrative leave on March 19.

“The actions of this officer are unacceptable and do not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the men and women of IMPD,” said Chief Roach.

According to IMPD, investigators from their Special Investigation Unit conducted an investigation and presented their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, resulting in a final charging decision.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...