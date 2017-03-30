Indiana Senate approves preschool expansion measure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has approved a preschool expansion bill that was amended heavily to strip House language from the proposal.

Under the revamped version, new spending on the preschool pilot program amounts to $3 million, despite a request from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for a $10 million increase. It also sets aside $1 million for a new online preschool pilot program that offers students 15-minute daily lessons.

Senators voted 38-11 to approve the measure, which now nearly matches legislation that had advanced through the Senate earlier this session.

A floor amendment to the bill commissions a study of state students enrolled in preschool, including the state’s pilot and other, unrelated programs.

