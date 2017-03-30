More than 200 pounds of cocaine found in plane that landed at Ohio University

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — According to the Ohio University Police, more than 200 pounds of cocaine was seized from a plane an international plane that landed at Ohio University’s airport Wednesday afternoon.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Gordon K. Bush Airport in Albany, Ohio.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said his office detained the plane after it landed until Homeland Security and the Highway Patrol could respond.

A search of the plane revealed over 200 pounds of cocaine hidden in the plane.

According to Ohio University police, the two occupants of the plane, identified as Sylvan Desjardins and David Ayotte in court documents, were detained by agents from Customs and Border Protection and taken to Columbus. Homeland Security has assumed control of the investigation. According to the court documents, the two suspects were headed to Ontario, Canada.

It was not clear why the plane landed at the airport in the first place.

