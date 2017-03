KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in Kokomo.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on State Road 931 just south of Markland Avenue, according to emergency dispatchers.

Kokomo Police Department Major Brian Seldon confirmed the victim had died.

All lanes of Southbound State Road 931 in the area were closed as emergency crews responded.

