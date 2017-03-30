Police: Alcohol may have contributed to ATV crash in Morgan Co.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man was injured in an ATV crash Wednesday that police say may have involved alcohol.

47-year-old Coby Conrad was on his ATV when it turned onto its side and he fell off. Conrad was driving on Turkey Track Road near Bryan’s Creek Road.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, Conrad was not wearing a helmet or using other safety equipment.

He was transported to Bloomington Hospital with injuries to his head and road rash.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the crash and have not ruled out alcohol has a contributing factor in the crash.

