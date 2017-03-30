Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

A potent storm system will roll into Indiana during the day Thursday that could bring multiple chances and types of severe weather. The strongest of the storms could arrive in the middle or late afternoon and last through the evening hours. The highest threat of severe weather extends from Indianapolis metro area and places to the south.

All types of severe weather are possible. Damaging wind, and large hail are the biggest threats for, but there is a threat for isolated tornadoes as well, especially in areas south of Indianapolis.

Stay with Storm Track 8 on air, online and on the go. Remember to use your WISH-TV Weather App to track storms with Interactive Radar and make sure you have alerts turned on by phone location, so you get warning and watch information alerts based on your location.

