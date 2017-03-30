Shoppers line up for Fresh Thyme grand opening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens waited in line Thursday morning to be among the first inside Fresh Thyme in Broad Ripple.

The grocery store held its grand opening celebration on Thursday. Doors opened at 7 a.m., but some people were waiting in line as early as 3:45 a.m. The first 250 people into the store received a free bag of groceries.

The new store is the largest Fresh Thyme in the state.

Fresh Thyme focuses on locally grown and organic food. The store has partnered with Indiana Grown, an initiative from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture that educates consumers on the importance of buying products grown and made in Indiana while also helping Hoosier farmers sell their goods.

The store in Broad Ripple will carry more than 25 Indiana Grown products and the Indiana Grown labeling will be featured on shelves.

The Fresh Thyme is part of a $37 million project. Above the grocery store are 151 apartments in a building called The Coil.

