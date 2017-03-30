Specialty grocery shops wrapped up in Ricker’s debate

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The state’s liquor laws are again in the spotlight after Ricker’s chose to exploit a loophole to sell cold beer.

Legislation is now being debated to stop them.

But other businesses say they’re being taken down with them — mainly gourmet food and wine shops.

“I just hope the state legislature has the common sense not to put a lot of people out of business, and a lot of people out of work,” said Douglas Pendleton, the owner of Grapevine Cottage in Zionsville.

He’s operated the Zionsville location since 1999. There’s also a location in Fishers.

“We’ve been doing this for 18 years, and I’m kind of proud of what we do,” said Pendleton.

They sell cheese, meats and homemade bread. But he says over 90 percent of his business is wine.

If the legislature has their way, 51 percent of their sales would have to be groceries.

“This bill technically would put us out of business. “I think that after 18 years and the fact that our license has been renewed by the ATC 18 times, and the license in Fishers has been renewed six times that we’d be over this now,” said Pendleton.

“The genie is out of this bottle,” said Senate President David Long. “I don’t know if we can put it back in, but we need to redefine the world of alcohol as we’re operating in right now,” Long continued.

Long says this issue won’t be debated this session. They only have three weeks left.

But Long said this may be revisited, perhaps in a special summer session.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...