Stolen vehicle found burning in woods in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A stolen vehicle was found set ablaze in a wooded area in Bartholomew County on Wednesday night.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area just east of 100 West and 800 South just before 10 p.m. The call came in as a possible grass vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles that had been reported stolen. One of them was not damaged and still running while the other has on fire.

Investigators said they couldn’t locate any suspects in the area.

BCSO said 25 vehicles have already been reported stolen so far in 2017.

