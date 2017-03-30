Travelers affected as severe hit central Indiana Thursday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Storms caused some delays and slow travel times on the roads Thursday. At times heavy rainfall and lightning was all drivers could see out their windshield.

The weather didn’t seem to stop people from hitting the road and getting where they needed to go, but the drive wasn’t the easiest.

“The drive was pretty hairy. It was pretty rough. We had been on the loop for about a half hour and a lot of people with blinkers on, some people pulled over,” said Michael Robinson.

Robinson and his wife were on their way to the Indianapolis International Airport to pick up their son when they got caught in the storm.

“Very heavy, lot of lightning, we were watching for the shape of the clouds to make sure we weren’t going into a twister,” said Robinson.

They drove up from North Carolina and said the weather really got bad around rush hour.

“It was really rainy and it was kind of hard to see,” said Caitlin Clark.

Clark just got her permit. She was in the car with her parents and said this was her first time driving in weather like this.

“Halfway through it was like really heavy rain… it was kind of weird. A little scary,” said Clark.

Although this may have added some travel time on to their trips, both the Clarks and Robinsons made it to the airport safely.

“This gives you perspective, but everybody is going to be safe and sound we hope and we will get through this,” said Robinson.

There were no reports of any major accidents or issues on the roads due to the weather.

As always, if you have to drive though any storms you might want to plan for a little extra travel time.

