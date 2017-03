SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Trooper was unharmed when a turkey flew into her windshield Wednesday night.

According to ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, Trooper Tia Denton encountered the bird on State Road 56 near Scottsburg at dusk.

A family in northern Indiana recently had a similar altercation. La Porte County Sheriff Mike Kellams chalked it up to mating season having the birds on the move.

