Udell Street house fire causes $70K in damages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A family of five and their cat managed to escape a heavy house fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m on Udell Street. According to IFD, the fire started on the front porch of the home.

62-year-old Kristi Wazybok escaped through a second story window with the help of Aubrey Houston who stopped his car when he noticed the fire.

A 20-year-old quadriplegic man living in the home was rescued by his neighbor, Joseph Mobley. 36-year-old Melissa James and her two children escaped from the fire through the front door before the fire escalated.

16 IFD units were dispatched and firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes.

The damage is estimated at $70,000. The family does not know how the fire started.

