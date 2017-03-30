Woman shot in stomach at Victoria’s Secret PINK store in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a woman was shot in the stomach at a store at Easton Town Center.

According to Columbus police, the shooter is in custody and being questioned at police headquarters. They say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police are now trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Easton Town Center’s management released the following statement about security at the mall.

Significant resources are devoted to keeping people safe at Easton, including extensive video surveillance, special duty Columbus Police officers in cruisers, on bikes and on foot, plain clothes officers, K-9 officers and mounted patrol plus our own security personnel and members of our Ambassador team. Our security procedures are constantly reviewed and adjusted based on feedback from local, state and federal authorities as well as national security experts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...