Arrest made in murder of 37-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police have made an arrest in the murder of 37-year-old Stefanie Coulson.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 35-year-old Karl Woodall has been taken into custody. Police say Woodall was apprehended just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

Around noon on Tuesday, March 27, officers responded to the 3700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive for reports of a person down. After arriving on scene, a woman, later identified as Coulson, was found suffering from apparent undisclosed trauma. Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the female dead at the scene.

Police have said they believe an argument over a van led to the deadly shooting.

Woodall faces a preliminary charge of murder.

