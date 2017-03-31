Deadline approaching for Indy Eleven to become MLS team

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Carroll Sodium will be buzzing with the excitement from the home opener Saturday, but that excitement could be dampened because the chances of building a new stadium are dwindling, which is required for Indy Eleven to become an MLS team.

Indy Eleven was one of 12 teams bidding for a spot in the MLS expansion. Two teams will be added by 2020 and two more by 2021 or 2022. Part of a successful bid is the team having a solid ownership group and a solid market for the team to grow. One of the largest parts of it is having a viable stadium plan in place. That means millions of dollars invested and a private-public partnership between state and city officials and the team.

24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo spoke to both the president of Indy Eleven and Senate Pro Tem David Long about where they stand on the possibility of a new stadium. Indy Eleven President Jeff Belkus said the conversation is still open.

“They’re very interested in a public-private partnership we proposed they’re interested in understanding it better we are trying to provide them the information they need to make good decision,” said Belkus.

On the other end Senator David Long made it seem like the conversation is closed.

“That’s not something that’s keeping me up at night OK and if it happens great, but I don’t see the state being heavily involved in that.”

Indy Eleven caters to the Under 40 crowd, that’s most of their ticket sales comes from. Ticket sales have been steady for the team but dropped slightly last year. They average about 9,000 a game. The home opener is set for Saturday at 3 PM.

