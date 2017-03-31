FBI, DHS investigating Muncie Goodwill incident where suspect yelled ‘allahu akbar’

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant on the apartment of a man recently charged after attacking several people in a Muncie Goodwill store.

24-year-old Khalid Bilal was arrested on March 25. Bilal is accused of attacking a clerk at the Goodwill in the 5000 block of W. Hessler Road and threatening to kill the clerk if she didn’t convert to Islam. Investigators said Bilal tried to strangle her.

An officer that tried to stop Bilal had his hand broken during the scuffle. Officers said Bilal began yelling “allahu akbar,” during the attack, a phrase sometimes said by Islamic radicals during attacks.

Bilal has now been charged in Delaware County with eight felonies and seven misdemeanors.

The United States Department of Homeland Security was notified of the arrest two days later. DHS requested a search warrant of Bilal’s Muncie apartment because he “showed signs of radicalized behavior on March 25, 2017 incident and is a danger to the community.” DHS said he is a Saudi Arabian national.

That search warrant was granted and several items were seized on March 29. Items taken into evidence include two computers, a camera and travel documents.

Online court records show that bond has been set at $100,000. No future court dates are listed.

Bilal is listed in the student directory at Ball State University but school officials say he is no longer a student.

