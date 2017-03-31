IMPD looking for missing 81-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 81-year-old woman.

Patricia Pickett was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of 30th Street and Riverside Drive.

She’s described as 5 feet six inches tall, 130 pounds, gray hair and hazel eyes. She uses oxygen and may have the beginning signs of dementia, accordingto police.

She may have gone out and becomes lost or forgot her way home. She drives a white 2004 Chevy Cavalier with an Indiana disabled license plate No. D420FM.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

