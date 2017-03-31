IMPD seeks public’s assistance in identifying bank robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a bank robbery suspect.

According to IMPD, on Friday, just before 3 p.m., officers respond to the Old National bank in the 5500 block of Lafayette Road for reports that a robbery had just occurred.

Police said the suspect, described as a black male, walked into the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money while displaying a black handgun.

With an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...