Lance Stephenson returns to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lance Stephenson is back in blue and gold after leaving for a big paycheck in Charlotte three seasons ago.

Stephenson gets $12 million over three years — the first two are guaranteed. He’s only seen the court in a dozen games this season.

Stephenson said he feels back at home at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Many remember his great 2014 playoff run with Pacers that ended in game six to Miami in the Eastern conference finals. The 26-year-old bounced around between five teams in under three full seasons before landing back in Indiana.

