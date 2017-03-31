Local golfer to compete in the opportunity of a lifetime

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A 12-year-old from Noblesville, Connor McNeely, will spend his spring break with some of the best golfers in the world at Augusta National.

“I’ll be nervous, but it will be phenomenal because only a few people get to play there every year,” said Connor McNeely. “And it’s going to be really fun.”

Connor has earned a spot in the finals for the Drive Chip and Putt Championship, a nationwide skills challenge for kids. Ten finalists in four different age brackets get a chance to hit the furthest drive, show off their chipping, and sink the perfect putt.

But what separates Connor from the pack?

“Connor has the right kind of attitude for this. A good disposition. He has fun when he practices,” said Matt Roberts. “He has fun when he plays. He gets excited about the game which is fun to watch with the young kids. And there’s not a challenge too big for him.”

“I never thought I’d be this good and go to the Masters,” said McNeely. “It’s just a dream.”

Connor will be competing against nine other 12 to 13-year-old’s down in Augusta. And he says whenever he gets nervous he just steps up, takes a deep breath, and lets it fly.

“It’s just a competitive game and I’m really competitive. You can have a really good day, you can have a bad day, but the good days are really nice,” said McNeely.

“It’s awesome. It’s awesome for anybody to go to Augusta. Let alone be on the national television playing. It’s a cool honor. Everyone has a chance of winning. But if I had to bet, I’d bet on Connor,” said Roberts.

Step right up and place your bets. This week Augusta. Next year?

“My goal is going to high school and playing, then getting a scholarship to play golf somewhere, then hopefully going to the PGA,” said McNeely.

He’s an ambitious young golfer with a heck of a swing.

