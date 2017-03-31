Man admits killing girlfriend before leaving on vacation

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to an enhanced charge of murder for fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her body in their apartment while he took a vacation.

Israel Ordonez Calixto of Elkhart admitting killing 20-year-old Savanna Best on or around Aug. 12, just before the 31-year-old Ordonez left on a three-day trip to the East Coast with a friend. Under a plea agreement, he faces 55 to 75 years in prison when Elkhart Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno sentences him April 27.

The Elkhart Truth reports the vacation companion reported the slaying to police when they returned to the area. Officers found Best’s body wrapped in a blanket on a bed inside the apartment.

