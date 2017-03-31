Man arrested in connection to death of disabled Evansville teen

EVANSVILE, Ind. (WEHT) – Terrence Wayne Roach has been arrested and accused of multiple charges, including abuse of a corpse, burglary resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement, kidnapping, and murder.

It has since been confirmed that this arrest is connected to the Aleah Beckerle case.

Beckerle was reported missing on July 17, 2016. On Monday night, her body was found inside of a vacant home on South Bedford Avenue in Evansville. Police said the body was badly decomposed.

A news conference was called by the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office Friday evening.

Roach was lodged in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

