INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis late Friday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot in the 6800 block of East 21st Street, near 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue, around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a female suspect was taken into custody.

The man’s name has not been released.



