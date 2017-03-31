Man dies after 3-vehicle crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died following a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving three vehicles on Shadeland Avenue north of Fall Creek Road around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a maroon Hyundai rear-ended a gray Hyundai, pushing the second vehicle into a red Nissan. The driver of the gray Hyundai was unconscious when medics arrived. He was rushed to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The other Hyundai driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The third driver was checked and released on scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been involved, according to police.

The drivers’ names have not been released.

