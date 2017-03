INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday has died of his injuries, according to police.

The 21-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot around 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway. He was pronounced dead on Thursday.

Suspect information has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

