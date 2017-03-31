Man gets 2 years for hit-and-run pedestrian death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in a fatal hit-and-run.

Alejandro Gaytan was sentenced Thursday. The 37-year-old Decatur man had pleaded guilty to felony counts that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The Journal Gazette reports Gaytan told officers his vehicle struck the legs of a person lying in the middle of a Fort Wayne road on Jan. 31, 2016, but he didn’t stop to help because he thought someone else would.

Thirty-five-year-old Jude A. Lamb later died at a hospital after he was found injured in the roadway.

Gaytan is the only person charged in the case to date, but court documents suggest two vehicles likely struck Lamb, and that both drivers fled the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...