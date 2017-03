INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to IMPD Dispatch, one person was struck and killed by a vehicle on the city’s northeast side Friday evening.

The fatal accident happened in the area near East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Little information is known about the deadly incident at this point, but IMPD is calling it a hit-and-run:

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

