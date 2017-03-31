Police: Intoxicated man tries to rob Winona bank

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was taken into custody at a bank just after he tried robbing it Thursday, according to the Winona Lake Police Department.

Police were called at 3:40 p.m. to the Lake City Bank at 99 Chestnut Avenue. The first officer to arrive talked with the suspected robber inside. Moments later, the officer took the man, identified as Arturo Ortega-Paredes, into custody, police say.

Investigators determined that Ortega-Paredes went inside the bank implying he had a weapon and demanded money from the tellers, but he never showed a weapon. Ortega-Paredes got an undisclosed amount of money from tellers before he was arrested, according to investigators.

Ortega-Paredes was intoxicated and taken to a hospital before being transported to the Kosciusko County Jail for an outstanding warrant. He is also facing an armed robbery charge.

The incident is still under investigation.

