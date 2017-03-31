Study: Couch potato kids could miss out on critical bone development

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — New research shows just how important exercise is for kids. The impact on cardiovascular health and weight when kids are not active enough has long been studied, but this new study shows those kids are also missing crucial bone development.

36 percent of the adult skeleton is developed during the growth spurts of childhood and doctors say being active during those times is critical for bone strength and density.

This new study from the University of British Columbia is one of the first to look at this effect on the body, rather than just how a child’s heart, lungs, and weight is affected by exercise or the lack thereof.

More than 300 children were studied. The girls involved were between the ages of 10 and 14 and boys between 12 and 16 years old. Researchers found that 43 percent of boys and only nine percent of girls were getting the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

Those kids who were less active had significantly less bone strength than those who exercised regularly, which increases the risk of fractures throughout their lives and osteoporosis when they’re older adults.

“As they’re growing quickly those bones are starting mature and take in calcium and be strong. And so what happens is if they’re not being stressed, if they’re not being used, they’re not going to grow as well as they possibly could and that calcium won’t get into the bones as strong as it should,” Dr. Joseph O’Neil, a pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children, said.

Dr. O’Neil said it’s important to remember that the recommended 60 minutes of exercise each day doesn’t need to happen at one time. It can be split up throughout the day and he said being outside is even better.

Doctors advise parents to limit screen time for kids. Parents should also lead by example and participate in physical activity with kids, according to Dr. O’Neil.

