Turkey crashes into ISP vehicle — again

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — For at least the third time this week, a wild turkey has caused havoc on Indiana roads.

Two of those incidents involved Indiana State Police vehicles. The latest happened as Trooper Aaron Weller was driving on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. A turkey slammed into his windshield, according to a tweet from ISP Sgt. Trent Smith on Friday.

Another trooper found himself in a similar situation Wednesday evening in Scott County.

And a New Jersey family was traveling on US 20 in LaPorte County Tuesday when the bird became impaled in their windshield.

No one was seriously hurt in the turkey encounters.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says mating season is happening for wild turkeys, meaning they are often on the move and can be as hazardous to drivers as deer.

Smith tweeted that “Thanksgiving came early…”

Thanksgiving came early for Tpr Weller when his windshield caught a turkey on the IN Toll Road in LaPorte county #DriveSafe @IndStatePolice pic.twitter.com/p9oP9ZFow9 — Sgt. Trent Smith (@ISPBremen) March 31, 2017

