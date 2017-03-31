Video shows car lot theft suspects in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo Police are hoping you can help identify two men wanted in connection with a car theft.

It happened at Mike Anderson Used Cars on South Reed Road, and it was all caught on security cameras.

Employees at the car lot describe the thieves as bold. They’re accused of stealing a car key in the middle of the day while other customers and employees were just steps away. They’re also accused of coming back late the next night to take a red 2014 Dodge Ram right off the lot.

Don Boehme with Mike Anderson Used Cars said he remembers talking to the men around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“He was telling me a story that his dad was going to buy a truck … so I am trying to help him with information so his dad can purchase a vehicle,” said Boehme.

Boehme said Wednesday was a busy day at the auto lot, and all of the employees were out helping customers. That’s when video shows a man walk into the office and help himself to a car key from the rack.

Boehme says the two left, and he thinks they came back late Thursday night after dark and used that key to take the car.

Just last week, the company installed new and upgraded security cameras. Employees say the timing was perfect, and they hope someone knows who the men in photo are.

“Everybody knows somebody, so somebody will know who these people are. It is just if they come forward and do the right thing,” said Boehme.

Employees still plan on making additional security upgrades after this incident, including relocating the key box away from the office door.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

