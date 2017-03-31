West Lafayette man shoots woman multiple times

MONTICELLO – A woman is expected to be OK after she was shot multiple times in Monticello Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the White County Dispatch received reports of a woman who had been shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Grace Court in Monticello around 5:43 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the woman told officers the name and description of the man who shot her. During the investigation, police learned the suspect, Mandy McGill, 51 of West Lafayette, was driving back to his home in West Lafayette.

Officers from West Lafayette Police Department, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, Monticello Police Department and the Indiana State Police set up a perimeter at his home in the 4200 block of Trilithon Court. Officers communicated with McGill around 7:30 p.m. A search warrant happened at 11:39 p.m.

Police found McGill in a semi-conscious state on the first floor. He was then transported to Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital to be treated. After he is relased from the hospital, he will be transported to the White County Jail and arrested for attempted murder.

Police say the victim’s wounds do not appear to be life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

