Where Governor Eric Holcomb has work to do before session ends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With three weeks to go before the session ends, Governor Eric Holcomb said he’s still has work to do to accomplish his first year agenda.

He gave 24-Hour News 8 an update on his five pillar plan from the governor’s residence Friday, “My agenda is moving full steam ahead,” Governor Holcomb said.

By April 21, we’ll know if it reached its destination. He said bills aimed at the economy, improving government, and drug epidemic are moving well.

There’s work to do though with two other pillars. With road funding, the House wants to increase the price at the pump, and add vehicle fees.

It also wants to shift the gas tax to fix roads. To do this, the House wants to increase the cigarette tax.

Governor Holcomb said Friday he doesn’t support this. Instead, he leans closer to the Senate plan to toll.

“Cigarette taxes in my mind has more to do with public health, and that discussion,” Governor Holcomb said. “I want to focus the discussion on infrastructure on how we’re going to pay for our roads and bridges.”

He says tolling could start in six years. We also learned Friday, he doesn’t want fees on I-465. “It is not my preference for local commuters, the majority of traffic, the local commuters,” Governor Holcomb said.

As for education, the Senate rejected the school superintendent bill. The bill calls for the superintendent position to be appointed by the governor instead of elected.

It did though pass an amended version. Thing is, the governor wouldn’t appoint a superintendent for eight years, instead of four.

“This is about the process,” Governor Holcomb said. “I want to make sure that we get that right. Not for me, but the future of the kids.”

Pre-K is another issue. Governor Holcomb wants to double funding for a pilot program to $20 million. The House is on board, but the Senate isn’t there yet. “Well, I’m very comfortable that we have three weeks left,” Governor Holcomb said.

Despite the differences, Governor Holcomb seems pleased with his first session. “It’s been collaborative,” Governor Holcomb said. “It’s been constructive. It’s obviously been productive.”

Lawmakers will have a busy first week of April. Bills must pass out of committee by Monday. By Thursday, bills must be voted out of the House and Senate.

Lawmakers will then spend two weeks addressing changes made to bills before they adjourn in late April.

On a personal note, Governor Holcomb announced Friday he and his wife, Janet, plan to move into the governor’s residence in May.

