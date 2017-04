INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Museum of Art is celebrating the opening of its new gardening exhibit “Spring Blooms: Celebration of Color.”

The exhibit features a new garden path and five new gardens.

“Spring Blooms” is open now through May 31st.

The IMA has extended garden hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, until 9 p.m.

The exhibit is included with general admission and free for IMA members.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...