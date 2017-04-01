Chef Wendell: Comfort food

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From birth, we are hardwired to desire sizzling meat and potatoes asphyxiated in gravy. Comfort foods of our youth make us feel all warm and fuzzy in stressful times. Unfortunately, meat consumption has been linked to cancer, gravy made from pan drippings clogs arteries. Potatoes are healthy until asphyxiated in gravy. Join us for a plant-based rendition of a Hoosier classic that satisfies your craving.

What you’ll need to make Mushroom Gravy:

2 tsp. olive or avocado oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 1/2 to 2 cups chopped mushrooms (if you use shii-take, remove stems)

3-4 cloves of garlic chopped

1/2 tsp. fresh parsley

1/2 tsp. dry thyme

1/2 tsp. Himalayan salt

1 cup water or vegetable broth

1 cup coconut milk or almond milk

1 Tbsp. cornstarch dissolved in 2 Tbsp. water

Sauté onions, mushrooms, and garlic on medium heat in oil, for 5 minutes. Stir once or twice in between. Add the herbs and mix well. Add water/broth and coconut milk, salt, pepper and bring to a boil.

Combine cornstarch and water/broth in a bowl, stirring until smooth. Whisk mixture into the pan; simmer for 2 minutes or until slightly thickened, stir occasionally. Taste and adjust salt, herbs and spice.

What you’ll need to make roasted garlic potatoes:

2 pounds red potatoes, washed and halved

1 Tbsp. olive or avocado oil

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan

1/2 tsp. Himalayan salt

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

4 garlic cloves, minced

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Rub and coat a 9×13-inch baking pan or cast iron skillet or baking pan. Mix Parmesan cheese, salt, onion powder, paprika, and black pepper together in a bowl. Blot the cut-side of potatoes with a paper towel to remove any moisture. Coat potatoes with oil and smoked paprika; toss until potatoes are lightly coated. Arrange potatoes, cut-side down, onto the prepared baking pan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Turn potatoes to cut-side up; continue baking until golden and crispy, about 15 to 20 more minutes. Put the warm potatoes to a mixing bowl then add the Parma, salt and pepper, raw garlic, onion powder, and mix.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...