IMPD investigating after man dies of gunshot wounds on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man on the west side.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a person shot call in the 900 block of Pershing Avenue.

They arrived to find Derris Mack, 31, of Indianapolis, with at least one gunshot wound.

Mack was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition and later died at the hospital.

Detectives are looking into leads from witnesses but have not provided a possible reason for the shooting.

Police say they do not believe the incident was merely a “random act of violence.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call lead investigator homicide Detective Lambert at 317-327-2562 or the Homicide Office at 317-327-3745.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Information given to Crime Stoppers is considered anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

