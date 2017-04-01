Man escapes house fire on city’s northside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is recovering from minor burns following an overnight fire on the city’s north side.

Authorities said it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Coliseum Avenue when 63-year-old Arnold Alexander awoke after a fire broke out near his fireplace downstairs.

After running down to check on the fire, Alexander went back upstairs to retrieve his cell phone, but was instead driven away by the smoke and heat.

Alexander was later taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital to treat burns sustained from the fire.

Damages from the fire are estimated to be around $30,000.

The cause for the fire remain under investigation.

