INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five lanes of northbound Interstate 465 are closed after a crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred Saturday just after 3 p.m. around the 43.6 mile marker of northbound I-465, just north of Interstate 70 on the east side.

Authorities say it’s still unclear how many vehicles were involved but that there are injuries.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

