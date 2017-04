INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers great has been elected into the¬†Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

George McGinnis has been elected into the 2017 class along with Tracy McGrady, Bill Self,and Rebecca Lobo.

He played for the Pacers from 1971-1975.

McGinnis is a 3x NBA All-Star and 2x ABA Champion.

He is one of four players to have their jersey number retired by the Pacers.

