Pinewood Derby races at the State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The track is all set up and ready to go for the 10th annual Pinewood Derby held at the Indiana State Museum.

A 125 foot track is set up for scouts to race from start to finish. The Pinewood Derby is a Boy Scouts of America type event. Cub Scouts build their own cars from wood, often times with a block of pine, plastic wheels, and metal axles.

They race their races too see who has the fastest.

Fun Run races have gone on all week for scouts and non-scouts to race their cars.

Saturday races will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Racers have to be registered prior to 1 p.m. to compete for the qualifying race.

