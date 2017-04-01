Starbucks to offer free coffee in exchange for political chat

SEATTLE (NEWS10) – Starbucks will give you free coffee if you’re willing to talk to someone with opposing political views.

It’s all part of the coffee company’s Hi From the Other Side Program.

Starbucks says once you sign up, it will match you with someone else wanting to participate in the program. You will receive an email of your match with contact information where you can then setup a time to chat.

This is all done online and Starbucks will authenticate both parties through their Facebook accounts.

Starbucks says for a limited time, it will offer a gift card to the first matches in the program.

