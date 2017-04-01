State rules in favor of Muncie Teachers Association in dispute with Muncie Community Schools

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A state fact finder has sided with the Muncie Teachers Association in an ongoing dispute with Muncie Community Schools over a pay cut.

Muncie Community Schools was facing a $15 million deficit and had proposed to cut teachers’ salaries by ten percent.

There is not yet any word on what was sided in the teachers’ favor outside of not getting their salaries cut.

Muncie school superintendent Dr. Steven Baule previously said that he would have to close five schools if teacher’s salaries weren’t slashed.

A state fact finder said that “an implementation plan for Muncie Community Schools salary reductions has met with impossibility and unreasonable outcomes.”

The next board meeting was scheduled for April 11 at the Muncie Area Career Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Muncie Community Schools will have 30 days to appeal the ruling.

