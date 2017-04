INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after she was shot Saturday morning.

It happened in the 3800 block of North Sheridan Avenue just before 9:45 a.m.

The woman was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital to treat her injuries.

It isn’t known what condition the woman is in.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

