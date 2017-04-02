14-year-old girl in I-465 crash dies from injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenager involved in a crash that closed northbound Interstate 465 on Saturday has died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Rosie Amis, 14, of Indianapolis, died Sunday just after noon at Methodist Hospital after being taken there Saturday for injuries.

Amis was a passenger in the 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by 28-year-old Fishers resident Stanton Bowie Jr that became sideways in the path of the van around 3 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-465. That’s when police say a van driven by Louise Traficanti, 43, of Illinois, struck the car, hitting the passenger side door where Amis was seated.

When state troopers responded to the crash, they found both Bowie Jr and Amis unresponsive. Amis did not have a pulse but was revived at the scene.

Amis was taken to Methodist Hospital, while Bowie Jr. was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, both in critical condition. No one in the van was taken in for injuries.

Authorities say alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash, and results of a blood draw from Bowie Jr are pending.

This investigation is ongoing.

