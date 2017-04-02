8-car pileup closes portion of I-65 in Tippecanoe Co.

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — A crash involving multiple vehicles left a portion of Interstate 65 north closed Sunday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say around 2:15 p.m., an eight-car pileup closed the interstate near the State Road 25 exit.

No injuries were reported, but crews are still working to clear the area.

The interstate is closed at the left split near SR 25.

The right split that leads drivers to the SR 25 exit is still open at this time.

Police could not say when the road would reopen.

